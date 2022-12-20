Robert Mitchell

Robert “Bob” D. Mitchell, 71, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital after a short illness. His loving family was by his side.
Born on September 13, 1951, in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of George W. Mitchell Jr. and Sally E. (Cairns) Mitchell.
He was a lifetime member of Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey, Illinois, confirmed in 1963. Although Bob was legally blind his entire life, he did not let this challenge hinder him. He held both Bachelor and Master degrees from SIUE and worked on the I-255 archeological project. Bob was an interpreter for both the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site and the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site. He also had an extensive rock and mineral collection which he often displayed and was an author of an archeological book. Bob also studied rivers and built model boats along with his father who proceeded him in 2021.
He is survived by his mother of Cottage Hills, Illinois, sister Debbie (Doug) Cook of Wood River, Illinois, nephew Matt Cook of East Alton, Illinois, an aunt, Marilyn Merz of Orange, California, two cousins, Patty (Lance) Green, of Thousand Oaks, California and Diana (Joe) Lloyd and their children Ryan, Emma, and Sara of Anaheim, California, and his beloved dog, Susie Lisa.
A visitation and a celebration of Bob’s life will be held on January 7, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am, with Pastor Jerry MeCaskey officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the EUCC Radio Fund.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com