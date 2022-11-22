Robert Masulla

Robert A. Masulla, 67, of Alton passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 5:08 am at his home.
He was born on April 27, 1955, in Alton, the son of the late Louis J. and Barbara J. (Allen) Masulla. On November 27, 1999, Robert married Linda (Retzer) Lansdon in Bethalto. She survives.
Robert was a member of River of Life Community Church in Godfrey. He enjoyed singing and playing drums on his church’s praise team, traveling, bowling, golfing, reading, and writing poetry. Above all, he enjoyed spending his time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Jackie Chambers of Bethalto, Jennifer Lansdon of Alton, Jeanine (Charles) Morman of Godfrey, Natalie Masulla of Bethalto, Jeff (Ronica) Lansdon of East Alton, and Mandie (Roy) Hamrick of Rockford ; his siblings, Luke (Linda) Masulla of Carlyle and Mark Masulla of East Alton; his grandchildren, Claire, Sydnee, Michael, Morgan (Dakota), Hunter, Cortnee, Carlee, Rykr, Rhys, Micah, Tabitha, and Jonah; and one great-grandchild, Myleigh Jae.
Along with his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, John Masulla.
Cremation rites were accorded; Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.
A Celebration of Life will be held at River of Life Community Church in Godfrey at a later date.
