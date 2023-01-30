Richard Robert Little, 83, passed away 5:37 am, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy.
Born January 28, 1940 in Cave-in-Rock, IL, he was the son of Cara Wilmetta Grounds of East Alton and the late Richard T. Little.
He had been employed in the mold shop at Owens-IL Glass for 32 years before retiring. Robert was an exotic bird fancier.
In September of 1962 he married Ruthie Glenn in Wood River. She survives.
Surviving in addition to his mother and wife are two daughters, Alicia Gross of Wood River, Robbi (Ricky) Meier of East Alton; three grandchildren, Cara (James) Pruitt, Tara (Michael) Hall, Reese Meier; and four great grandchildren, Jaelynn, Jocelynn, James, Jr., and Chloe Pruitt.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Tuesday, January 31 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Frank Akers will officiate.
Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.