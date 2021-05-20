Robert Lee Wigger, 92, resident of Edwardsville (formerly of Bethalto), passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.
Bob was born in Alton on January 14, 1929, the son of the late Irvin Wigger and Mildred (Henning) Wigger. He served our country in the Air Force for 20 years then worked for McDonnell/Douglas/Boeing until his retirement in 1987. Upon retirement he enjoyed restoring antique cars.
He was married to his loving wife, Nancy L. (Skipper) Wigger for 71 years. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by daughters Judy Eberhart and Joan Hand, and a son and daughter-in-law, Robert C. and Cheri Wigger, and a sister, Norma Holland. He is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Morris Wigger and a son-in-law, Glen C. Eberhart.
The family will hold a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you just give an extra hug to your friends and family. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Extra special thanks go to the extraordinarily kind and caring staff at Stillwater Senior Living of Edwardsville, Family Hospice and Crystal Stone, FNP-BC. Their truly amazing care made Bob’s transition peaceful.
