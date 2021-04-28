Robert L. Leeson, 85, of Godfrey, passed away at 10:00 pm on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy.
He was born on March 2, 1936 in Alton, IL the son of John Joseph and Henrietta (Hermes) Leeson. On June 27, 1959 Robert married Sandra Jean McCracken at St Mary’s Catholic church in Alton.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, a past Grand Knights of Columbus Council #460, a Member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Pere Marquette Assembly, and a life member of the Carpenters Union, formerly Local 377. He enjoyed bowling and played baseball at Marquette High School in his younger years, and later softball for the American Legion.
In addition to his wife, Sandy Leeson; he is survived by, seven nieces and nephews, Sam, John, David, Michael, Robert Balaco, Rosemary (Balaco) Stahlschmidt, and Kathleen (Ahlemeyer) Schneider.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Louis Leeson; and a sister, Joan Ahlemeyer.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.
A Private Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton, IL
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Marquette Catholic High School.
