Robert Kallal

Robert “Bob” E. Kallal, 84, of Bethalto, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 6:45am, at his home surrounded by his family.
Bob was born on January 19, 1937, in Fidelity, IL, the son of Eugene and Anna Helen (Collins) Kallal. He married Doneeta L. Nicholson at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton, on July 2, 1971. She survives.
Bob was a member of the last graduating class from Medora High School. He is a Veteran of the United States Army Reserves. He attended Shurtleff College in Alton and graduated with a master’s degree from SIUE. He taught school for 20 years, with 16 of those years at Wilbur Trimpe Jr. High in Bethalto. In 1980 he was the owner/operator of Bob Kallal-Bethalto Insurance for 31 years, retiring in 2020.
Bob was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. He was a 3rd Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus of Bethalto. He was past President of the Bethalto Rotary Club where he was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship. He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame and the ABC Bowling Hall of Fame. Bob was also proud of his Hole-in-One in golf.
Along with his wife, Doneeta, he is survived by his daughter, Joanna Kallal of Alton; a sister, Theresa Timpe of Hillsboro, IL., father-in-law, Glen (Mary Tanner) Nicholson of Godfrey; brothers-in-law, Richard (Margaret) Nicholson and Dennis (Jean) Nicholson; several nieces and nephews; and 3 step-grandchildren, Sydney, Mya, and Miles.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald Kallal; mother-in-law, Ruby Nicholson; brother-in-law, Raymond Trimpe; and a granddaughter, Ella Ruby.
Bob loved basketball and coached at Wilbur Trimpe Junior High School and Our Lady Queen of Peace for many years. He established a scholarship at Civic Memorial High School in memory of his son Jeff who died of cancer in 1991. The scholarship is awarded to two senior basketball players.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 4 to 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Mass will be on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 10 am, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with Father Tom Liebler as celebrant. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to the Jeff Kallal Memorial Scholarship.
