Robert James Wallace, 95, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was born May 22, 1926 in St. Louis, he was the son of Ross and Margaret (Carr) Wallace. Robert served in the Army Air Corps. He retired as a self-employed insurance agent for Flynn Insurance in Great Falls, Montana. On June 28, 1947, he married the former Johanna Laumeyer in Alton. She preceded him in death on December 26, 2015. Surviving are four children, Cathy Kunz of Alton, Sara Taylor (Dennis) of Brighton, Jeff Wallace (Mary) of Kalispell, Montana, and Greg Wallace of Clinton, Montana, eight grandchildren: Mike Kunz (Liane), Josh Taylor (Hannah), Jessie Joaquin (Simon), Terry Wallace, James Wallace, Patty Hodges (Adam), Bob Wallace (Angie) and Sara Wallace, 13 great- grandchildren, one brother, Daniel Wallace of Grafton and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Barbara “Babs” Wallace, a daughter -in-law, Paula (Cadwalder) Wallace and a son-in-law, Edward Kunz. No services are scheduled. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to charity of your choice. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alton man dies in wrong-way crash in East St. Louis
- Possible tornado hits West Frankfort
- License plate reading cameras proliferate across Illinois
- Mac's Time Out employee stabbed in "large fight"
- Car drives into Wood River Donut
- Daniel Lynn Mathenia III
- Jail term handed down for car chase conviction
- Christmas lights lead to small fire in East Alton
- Tyler Paul Street
- Round two of rental assistance is open