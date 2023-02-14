Robert Hornsey

Robert "Boz" W. Hornsey, 75, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born on April 10, 1947 in Alton, IL the son of Robert E. and Helen (Krug) Hornsey.
Boz had worked as an Operator at Shell Oil for over 36 years. he was a member of the Eagles in Alton. Boz enjoyed going to the Sports Tap. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and putt putt golf player. Boz enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra.
Boz is survived by three children and their spouses, Bill and Maria Harris of Charlotte, NC, Pamela and Ashley Lewis of Jacksonville, FL, and Bobbi and Paul Brooks of Edwardsville; his siblings, Timothy and Bobbie Hornsey of Idylwyld, CA, and Sherry Hornsey of Alton; nine grandchildren, Brandi Kuhrt, Kaitlyn Messenger, Kelsi Harris, Nicholas Harris, Bethany Westfall, Madison Lewis, Tyler Lewis, Krysten Ruppert, and Abby Ruppert; three great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Boz is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Terry "Ribby" Hornsey.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 beginning at Noon at Sports Tap in Alton.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Contributions may be made to 5 A's.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton has assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.