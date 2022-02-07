Robert Larry Gnau, 73, of Piasa, formerly of Hazelwood, Mo, died at 8 pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Robings Manor in Brighton.
He was born on September 8, 1948, in St Louis, to the late Robert Lundie and Blanch (McNames) Gnau.
Larry was a machinist at McDonald Douglas and Boeing for 34 years before retiring in 2014. He served our country in The United States Navy. He enjoyed motorcycles, boating, and collecting antique toys and funeral hearses.
He is survived by his daughter Abbie (Dan) Lahr of Piasa; three sons Nate (Megan) Gnau of Alton, Ben Gnau of Hazelwood, MO, and Todd (Leah) Gnau of Colorado; five grandchildren Owen, Luke, Mina, Drew, and Tom; sister Linda (Joe) Rocklage.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted with Anderson Family Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made Macoupin County Animal Control.
