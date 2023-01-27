Robert Fritts

Robert Doyle Fritts, of Bethalto and Wood River, Illinois passed to our Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 with his family by his side. He was born June 27, 1932 in the Box Ankle section of Marion, KY.
After spending the bulk of his childhood in Marion, he relocated to Wood River in 1949 where he played football and graduated from Wood River High School in 1950. In 1955, he graduated from SIU in Carbondale with a Bachelor’s Degree in political science. He proceeded to join the U.S. Navy and served on the fleet oiler USS Nantahala through 1957. He primarily served in the Mediterranean Sea and frequented his favorite port of Naples, Italy.
On June 1, 1959 he married Shirley (Latham) Fritts. They purchased one of the first homes in Eastwood Subdivision in 1963. Robert then completed his Master’s Degree in Psychology and worked until retirement as a School Psychologist in East St. Louis District 189.
In 1975, he became President in the Eastwood Improvement Association and spearheaded the monumental project that alleviated flooding issues for Eastwood Subdivision and other parts of Wood River.
He served as a board member of the East St. Louis Teachers Credit Union, as a Wood River Township Trustee and spent 20 years representing the City of Wood River on the St. Louis Regional Airport Board.
Mr. Fritts moved to Bethalto and Innsbrook subdivision in 2011. There, he spent many afternoons socializing with his family, friends and neighbors. Bob was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats. He cherished his time with his family and many close friends. He was a dedicated Christian and loved by many.
Robert is survived by his son, Robert Jr. (Paula) and his grand daughter Chelsea Cox and great granddaughters Abbi and Rosie. He is also survived by his longtime companion Sandy Leady and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was the last of his generation and was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, parents Robert Roosevelt and Dolpha Fritts, brothers Douglas and Paul and a sister Bonnie.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 30, 2023 from 10:30 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm at Paynic Home for Funerals, 618 East Airline Drive, East Alton, IL 62024. Burial to follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Bethalto, IL. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.