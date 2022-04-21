Robert DeWayne "Bobby" Carter was born December 22, 1960 in Alton, Illinois. He was the son of Kenneth L. and Erma R. Carter. Robert attended Alton Senior High School, and graduated Class of 1979.
Bobby gave his life to Christ in 1965 at St. John Baptist Church, later becoming a member of Lead the Way Church in Alton, and was currently a member of Church of God in Christ in Montgomery, Alabama.
Robert loved his family and friends, and was loved by many. He enjoyed traveling, and basketball. Robert was a truck driver for 39 years. He owned his own truck company called (Running Express).
On Saturday April 16, 2022 Robert DeWayne Carter received eternal rest and peace at 10:27 a.m. with his wife, and family at his side.
In addition to his father, and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Patrick Carter and Paul Stewart, his favorite nephew Elvin Longstreet.
In addition to his wife Tomieka, and his mother Erma he leaves to forever cherish loving and lasting memories: his daughter Roberta Carter of Collinsville, IL; his son Chase Bowles of Alton, IL; his daughters, LaShay, Ciara, and Jone' of East Alton, IL; grandchildren Raniyah and Tomerria of Collinsville, IL; Tamarion, MaShayla, Major, Deriaye, Sakarra and Wrynn all of East Alton, IL; brothers, Kenneth "Mickey"Carter Jr. of Alton; Michael (Jessie) Carter of St. Louis, MO; Ronald (Deanna) Carter Adairville, GA;
Dwayne Thompson, DuJuan (Dara) Joiner, Obrian Burnett, Walter Williams and William Womack all of Alton; sisters Terri (Elton) Longstreet of Alton and Carolyn Guido of Florissant, MO; an Aunt Roberta Stewart, and Step Mother Rachel Carter.
special friends William (Gretchin McCrae and DeAngela Haynes, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation Monday April 25, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. Service will be held at The Church Of The Living God 101 West Elm Street Alton, IL 62002 with burial to follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, Illinois.