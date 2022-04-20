Wood River—Robert Dale Lawrence, 86, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at his home.
Born Apr. 24, 1935 in East Alton, he was a son of John B. and Nellie (Chapman) Lawrence.
Bob married Freda Sheaffer June 14, 1958 in Hartford. He loved gardening, fishing, and wood working. He also enjoyed spending time with his neighbors.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Freda Lawrence; a brother, Donald Lawrence of Carpenter, IL; and other extended family and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Nellie Petrokovich, Dorothy White, Shirley Depper, and Elsie Overton; and two brothers, Leslie Lawrence and John Lawrence.
Visitation will be Friday, Apr. 22 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 10 a.m. until services begin at noon, with Pastor Bob Beloit officiating.
Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
