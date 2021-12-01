Robert D. “Bobby Dale” Graham Sr., 67, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Integrity of Alton. Born September 8, 1954 in Wood River, he was the son of Chester and Helen (Bricker) Graham. Bobby Dale was a self-employed landscaper. He married the former Karen Schneider on January 26, 1980 in Mitchell, IL. She survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Laurie Schneider (Eric) of Alton, two sons, Robert Graham Jr. (Sonja) of Alton, and Charles Graham of Alton, three grandchildren, Alayna, Trevor and Matt, a great granddaughter, Anberlin, and a brother, Mike Walker of East Alton. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
