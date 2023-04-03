Robert Cook

Robert Lee “Bob” Cook, 88, died at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at his residence. Born August 30, 1934 in St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Cecil G. and Sophie D. (Senger) Cook. Bob served in the U.S. Army and retired as a factory supervisor for the Alton Box Board. Bob had a passion for classic and muscle cars. Many summers were spent at car shows, but his favorite past time was spending time with his family, who were his main priority throughout his life. On December 30, 1974 he married the former Ramona Garcia. She survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Tonya Darr (Brett) of Brighton, Christie Cox of Brighton, and Maggie Crawford (Joe) of Roxana, three sons, Arthur Rodriguez of Jerseyville, Angel Rodriguez of Jerseyville, and Marvin Cook (Carla) of Pontiac, IL. Grandchildren; Tiffany Gula, Allyson White, Tyler Cox, Kaitlyn Cox, Joseph Crawford, Malorie Crawford, Erika Rodriguez, Pansy Vandygriff, Charissa Cardwell, Derek Morrow, Brianna Cook and Emma Cook, great grandchildren; Hailey Gula, Marley White, Karson White, Milli White, Sophia Hardin, Amelia Hardin, Serenity Trader, and Harmony Hardin. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Cook, and two sisters, Jeanette Baker and Hazel Strate. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral Services at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Reverend Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Memorials may be made to 5A’s Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
