Robert Clothier

Robert Dean “Bob” Clothier, 61, died 1:36 a.m., Tuesday, January 4, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.
He was born on April 23, 1960 at the family home in Grafton, one of nine children born to the late Carl Leo and Zelma Eileen “Clancy” (Hardwick) Clothier.
Bob grew up in Grafton and was a 1978 graduate of Jersey Community High School.
Growing up as part of a large family, he was instilled from a young age with a strong work ethic and commitment to family.
He was a member of IBEW Local #649, and was currently employed as an Electrician at Olin Corp, where he has dedicated 35 years of service, beginning his career in August of 1986.
He married the former Debra Cox on September 22, 1989 at First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville and together they made their home in Hardin, raising their three children and sharing in many wonderful memories together throughout the years.
Bob was a member of the Eagle Scouts and was a true outdoorsman in every sense of the word. Whether it be hunting, fishing or camping, he enjoyed it all.
He will be fondly remembered for his quick wit and unmatched sense of humor and the love he had for his family.
Surviving are his wife, Debbie Clothier of Hardin; a daughter, Ashley Clothier of Nebo; two sons, Cory and David Clothier, both of Hardin; his pride and joy, his granddaughter, Lillian Russell; four brothers and their spouses, Bruce and Paula Clothier of Jerseyville, Andrew and Terrie Clothier of Jerseyville, Edgar and Denise Clothier of Granite City and Christopher and Sally Clothier of Brighton; four sisters and their spouses, Jo Anne Goheen of Dow, Cecil Carlene and Bill Klein of Grafton, Rose and Kenny Hallstead of Jerseyville and Paula McKenney of Kane; his mother in-law, Juanita Cox of Alton; three sisters in-law and brothers in-law, Linda and Bill Fitzgerald of Godfrey, Cathy and Greg Lister of La Vergne, Tennessee and Karen and Jeff Auston of Godfrey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his father in-law, Harold Cox; two brothers in-law, Robert Goheen and Ernie McKenney; as well a sister in-law, Tina Clothier.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery in Kane, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to The Family or to Burn Care at Shriners Hospital for Children.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com