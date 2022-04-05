Robert Cleveland

Much to his own chagrin, and the heartbreak of those who know and love him - Robert I. Cleveland, 81, of Edwardsville, IL passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Mercy Hospital.
He was born on September 3, 1940, in Hastings, NE the son of Irvin Charles and Cora Frances (Barnett) Cleveland and was raised in Alton, Illinois. On November 7, 1965, he married Sandra Jane Wyatt.
Robert was a principal in the District of Bethalto for over 25 years. Nothing mattered more to Bob than his family and friends. He loved fishing, hunting, & living life to the fullest. He was an avid Cardinal’s Baseball Fan, loved classic country music, and family was the most important thing to him. He had one hell of a stubborn streak – true to his Barnett family roots.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy of Edwardsville, IL and their three children, Jamie, Jason, and Jennifer. Jamie and Ryan P. O’Day of Edwardsville, IL, have two daughters who Bob loved dearly - Josie & Izzy O’Day. Jason and Dr. Jeanne Cleveland of Wildwood, MO, also have two daughters who Bob loved dearly – Cora Jeanne and Jaycie Louise. No one knows how Ryan made it into the immediate family without a name that starts with a “J”.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob has been planning for his funeral celebration for years by throwing annual parties for his pall-bearers. Therefore, while in the saddest fashion to those who love him, he cannot attend the celebration of his own life, if you would like to attend, details are below:
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 9:00 am until the time of services at 11:00 am at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials may be made to Partners for Pets, partnersforpetsil.org
