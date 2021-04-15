Robert Charles Caldwell, 74, passed away 12:40 pm, Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton.
Born November 19, 1946 in Alton, he was the son of Charles O. and Mary E. (Ouletta) Caldwell.
A U.S. Army, Vietnam War Veteran, he was a sales associate for J.C. Penny.
On April 20, 1968 in Wood River, he married Eileen Bassler. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Phillip Charles Caldwell of Wood River; two grandchildren, Michael Charles (Jessica) Caldwell, Anthony Richard (Alexis) Caldwell; and a great-grandson, Brooks Michael Charles Caldwell.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, Saturday, April 17 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to Holy Angels Parish.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.