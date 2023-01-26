Robert “Bob” Eugene Brewer, 64, of Alton, IL died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his home.
He was born on September 16, 1958 in Granite City, IL to Glendell Paul Brewer and Betty (Gibson) Williams.
Robert enjoyed playing softball, going to concerts and watching sports.
Besides his mother, Robert is survived by his step-father, Quentin Williams of Collinsville; 2 sisters: Delores “Dodie” Harper of Franklin, TN and Glyn Adams of Troy; 2 brothers: Paul (Carrie) Brewer of Pocahontas and Keith Brewer of Collinsville and several nieces and nephews.
Robert is preceded in death by his father.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com