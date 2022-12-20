Robert Brandt

Robert T. Brandt, 69, passed away at 1:03pm on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 27, 1953, in Alton, the son of the late Alfred and Martha (Teakert) Brandt. He married the former Linda Stuller on June 17, 1989, in Alton, and she survives. Other survivors include a son: Timothy Darr of Wood River, a daughter and son in law: Janis and Wesley Fish of Alton, two grandchildren: Brittney, Jessica, three great grandchildren: Daymon, Layne, Rainey, and many other extended family and friends.
Bob was formerly employed at Ray Vincent Mortgage and Diversified Mortgage. He later worked as a researcher at many courthouses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great grandson: Christian and two brothers: Jerry and Dennis.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rights will be accorded. Private celebration of life services will be held.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
