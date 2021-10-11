Robert “Bob” Winkler, 80, of Edwardsville, IL passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at his home.
He was born on October 14, 1940, the son of James Henry and Dorothy (Hildebrandt) Winkler. Bob married Sandi on January 30, 1994 Wood River, IL.
Bob was a huge sports fan. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals, Mizzou Tigers, fantasy football, and enjoyed watching football games. He was a coin and stamp collector and enjoyed playing Trivia games.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Winkler of Edwardsville, IL; children, Kelly Foster (Bill Weishaar) of Chesterfield, MO and Robert M. Winkler (Gracie) of South County St. Louis, MO; stepchildren, Kimberly Stover of St. Charles, MO and Stacey Noble (Eric) of Wood River, IL; a sister, Betty Borgers of Wentzville, MO; eleven grandchildren, Sara, Adam, Lauren, Anthony, Jessica, Colin, Alex, Katherine, Lyndsey, Ashton, and Cody; and four great grandchildren, Caidence, Alice, Milena, and Arya.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law, James and Juanita Winkler; and a brother-in-law, Edward Borgers.
Services will be private, and burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
