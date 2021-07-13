Robert “Bob” L. Brakhane, 78, of Holiday Shores passed away at 1:37am at his home on Sunday, July 11, 2021 with his family by his side.
He was born March 18, 1943 in Litchfield, IL. He was the son of Frederick and Johanna (Dubbelde) Brakhane. On November 16, 1963 he married Ruth A. Franke who survives.
Bob loved horseshoes, he was in numerous horseshoe clubs and even built the horseshoe pits at the Worden Park. Bob stayed busy by being a referee at basketball games and coaching little league teams. He enjoyed camping, playing cards at senior citizens home in Bethalto and community center in Edwardsville, and riding around in golf carts. Bob loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Surviving is his wife, Ruth; son, Ryan (Chad) Brakhane-Ingold of Alton; six siblings and their spouses, Delores Leitner of Try, Gladys (Melvin) Bruhn of Staunton, Homer (Eunice) Brakhane of Mt. Olive, Francis Westerhold of Staunton, Joann Brakhane of Staunton, Cheryl Moore of Staunton; two grandchildren, Tyler and Tori Brakhane; many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Preceding him in death; a son, Ron Brakhane; two sisters, Mildred Leetham and Ruth Beilsmith; and brother, Donald Brakhane.
Visitation will be at 9:30am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Prairietown. Pastor Brandon Larson will be officiating. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials can be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church.
