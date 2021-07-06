Robert “Bob” Bruce Carter Sr., 91, died at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at River Crossing Nursing Home in Alton. He was born June 15, 1930, the son of Harriet (Buchanan) Carter Cooke and Bruce Robert Carter. On July 30, 1949 he married the former Leola “Lee” Bopp. She preceded him in death on January 26, 2014. Bob was a member of the Upper Alton Baptist Church. He had been a square dancer and caller for 50 years and also enjoyed camping, bowling and cars. One his greatest joys was making people laugh. He was a Knoeles Ice Cream driver in his early years and retired from Rotary Ram in Godfrey in 1984. Surviving are three sons, Robert “Bob” Carter Jr. (Rose Mary) of Alton, Donald J. Carter (Pamela) of Madison, WI, and Ronald L. Carter (Jan) of Lee’s Summit, MO. Seven grandchildren, Brian Carter (Tiffany), Jennifer Stegall (Billy), Matthew Carter (Erin), Erin Carter O’Brien (Jim), Michelle Carter, Kristie Kelloge (Jeremy) and Nicole Carter, 15 great grandchildren, Carter, Samuel, and Madison Stegall, Millie and Fiona Carter O’Brien, Lane and Gabrielle Spatafora, Henry, Violet and Mary Carter, Shaylee Carter, Savanah and Logan Kelloge, Zachary and Xander Carter, a special friend, Cindy Medford, a brother-in-law, Bill Bopp (Hector) of Tampa, FL, and a sister-in-law, Shirley McCann of Tampa, FL. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all his neighbors, friends, hospice, nursing home staff and his roommate at the nursing home, Wayne. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Upper Alton Baptist Church. Pastor Brad Donoho will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Upper Alton Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
