Robert "Bob" Baker, 73, passed away at 8:24 pm, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon.
Bob was born on June 1, 1947 in Alton, the son of Albert and Carmen (Campbell) Baker.
A U.S. Army veteran, Bob served in Vietnam and Germany.
He married Jo Ellen Spann on May 24, 1986 in Alton.
Bob worked as a repair person for Kettle River Furniture, County Furniture and Appliance, and Jacoby's Furniture where he retired after 25 years.
He is survived by his wife; three sons, Justin (Mandi) Hartsock, Tyler (Andrea) Hartsock, and David Hokenson Sr.; two daughters, Lisa (Steve) Marcus and Cheri (Ronnie) Evans; eight grandchildren, Lindsey (Matt) Barra, Shane (Rachel) Kochanski, Arianna Kelley, David Hokenson Jr., Candice Hokenson, Kaley Hokenson, Isabella Hartsock, and Aiden Schreiber; one great-grandchild, Margaret; mother-in-law, Shirley Spann; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Pam Spann; sister-in-law, Alison Spann; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong best-friend, John Henry Smith.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Baker; and sister, Sharon Eichorn.
Graveside service and burial will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, March 27 in Woodland Hill Cemetery with military honors presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Memorials may be made to 5A's Animal Shelter.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River was entrusted with the arrangements.