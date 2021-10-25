Bob was born to the late Jesse Van Whitten and Georgia Mae (Naylor) Whitten on October 26, 1946 in Hillsboro, Illinois.
He was employed as a maintenance man for the Alton School District and retired after 30 years of service to the school district. Bob was also a part time barber.
Survivors include 1 daughter; Christina Whitten of Collinsville, 1 son and daughter in law; Jeffery and Shelly Whitten of Oklahoma, 6 grandchildren; Jordyn, Darian, Justin, Gavin, Jacob and Riley, 4 great grandchildren; Halle, Brandt, Levi and Landyn, 1 sister; Beverly Thompson of Pekin, Illinois
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by 1 brother and 1 sister; Larry Whitten and Theresa Charlton, 1 brother in law; Robert Thompson
Visitation will take place Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Burial will take place at Glendale Cemetery in Fillmore, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association
