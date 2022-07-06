Robert Leroy Binger, 60, of Lake City, FL and formally of Collinsville, IL died on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from injuries sustained in an airplane crash near St. Jacob, IL.
He was born on October 3, 1961 in St. Louis, MO to Melvin and Ruth Ann (Haar) Binger.
Robert married Tammy Weygandt in Paducah, KY on August 8, 2002.
The loving husband and father worked as a registered nurse for 20 years. He was a licensed pilot and airplane mechanic who enjoyed boating, building cars and spending time with his family. Robert was a member of ICS International Comanche Society, the AOPA and the NRA.
Besides his wife and mother, Robert is survived by a daughter, Kristin (John) Mayo of Collinsville, IL; a son, Sean (Brandy) Binger of Maryville, IL; 2 step sons: Tyler Puricelli of St. Louis, MO and Anthony Jr(Katie) Puricelli of St. Louis, MO; 4 grandchildren: Ava, John Jr, Ashley and Clara; a sister, Patricia (Steven) Johnson of Anchorage, AK; 2 nephews: Benjamin Johnson and Christopher Johnson and a niece, Lisa Binger.
Robert is preceded in death by his father; a brother, Thomas Binger and a nephew, Trevor Johnson.
A memorial visitation will be held at a later date.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
