Robert Bevfoden

Robert Anthony Bevfoden, 92, passed away peacefully at 6:04pm on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born on October 9, 1929, in St. Louis, the son of the late Frederick G. and Helen M. (Briggs) Bevfoden. He married the former Dana Marie Daniels on June 11, 1955, in St. Louis, and she preceded him in death on February 7, 2018. Survivors include three daughters and a son in law: Diane and Ralph Tatman of Alton, Mary Spurgeon of Cottage Hills, Tina Reynolds of Peculiar, Missouri, one son: Frederick Bevfoden of Alton, eight grandchildren and their spouses: Stephen and Jennifer Tatman of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Howard and Tricia Kelley of Peculiar, Missouri, Gene and Quiana Kelley of Pontoon Beach, Heather and Kenny Johnson of Bethalto, Helen and Edward Woods of Newman, Illinois, Joseph Spurgeon of Cottage Hills, Robert Kelley of Cottage Hills, Ryan and Erica Spurgeon of Alton, twenty great grandchildren, two great – great grandchildren, two expectant great – great grandchildren, three brothers: Donald Bevfoden of Union, Missouri, Wade Martin of Morton, Illinois, David Martin of Texas, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
A member of the Sheet Metal Local 268, Robert was employed as a sheet metal worker at Shell Oil Company of thirty - three years. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a magician and a member of the SAM and IBM Magicians Clubs.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by step – father: Hugh Martin, a brother: Frederick, and a sister: Loucille.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 9:30am on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Evelyn’s House and will be accepted at the funeral home.
