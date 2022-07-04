Robert Becraft

Robert B. Becraft, 48, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Cape Girardeau, MO, the son of Barney and June Becraft. He worked at Olin (Weiland) Corporation as a metal worker for over 20 years. During that time, Bob also graduated from Lewis and Clark Community College with his Associates Degree in Applied Science Computer Network Security and Administration and served as an IT consultant at Our Lady Queen of Peace School.
Bob loved his family and friends with such intensity. He took the roles of Historian and Story Teller to the next level. He was always smiling and dishing out his witty sense of humor. Along with his parents, and wife, Meghan, he is survived by his children, Carrick and Rowan; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 10 am until time of service at 11 am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to honor Bob through donations made to The December 5th Fund - an organization that provides long lasting memories and support to families going through the rigors of cancer treatment. Donations can be made online in Bob’s memory at www.december5th.org or mailed to 9842 Manchester Road, Suite B, St. Louis, MO 63119.
