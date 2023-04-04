Robert Barham and Cathy Barham

Robert M. “Bob” Barham and the love of his life Cathy A. Barham both finished their journey on this Earth on Monday, Apr. 3, 2023 next to each other after over 51 years of marriage at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you.”
Bob was born Dec. 10, 1948 in Hillsboro to George and Ingrid (Freckleton) Barham.
Cathy was born Aug. 23, 1950 in Alton to Homer R. and Catherine Rose (Stimac) Gernigin.
They were married Aug. 28, 1971. Bob worked as a machine adjuster at Olin Corp. Cathy was a nurse for Alton Multispecialists.
They are survived by their children, Bobby (Cristy) Barham of Castle, OK, Beth Barham of Alton, Ben (Jenny) Barham of Winchester, VA, and Brian (Abby) Barham of Alton; their 13 grandchildren that they loved dearly, Brett, Eric, Colleen, Michael, Ella, Spencer, Emma, Max, Billie, Alexandria, Boston, Damian, and Bea; Cathy’s siblings, Michael (Alice) Gernigin of Godfrey, Matthew (Linda) Gernigin of Wood River, Mark Gernigin (Phyllis Webb) of East Alton, Jim Gernigin of Dorsey, Bob (Renee) Gernigin of Bethalto, Ann Johnson of Roxana, and Lisa (John) Amizich of Alton; Bob’s brother, Jim (Sue) Barham of Aurora, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
They were preceded in death by their parents and two sisters-in-law, Bobbi and Carla Gernigin.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Friday, Apr. 7 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 8.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Epilepsy Foundation of America or the American Diabetes Association.
An online guestbook for Bob and Cathy is available at www.paynicfh.com.