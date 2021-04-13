Robert Alvin Liller, 78, died at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Clinton Manor in New Baden, IL. He was born April 20, 1942 in Fairmont, WV the son of the late Charles Edward and Lourine (Boyce) Liller. Surviving are one brother, James Liller (Linda) of Colorado Springs, CO, nine nieces and nephews: Debbie Davis, Sandy Ramsey, Michael Walter, Linda Walter, Clint Liller, Christine Idinge, Valerie Allison, John Liller and Catherine Joblinske and cousins: Richard Stewart, Connie Rutherford and Sue Boyce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Walter and one nephew, Jeff Walter. A mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to American Association of People with Disabilities. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
