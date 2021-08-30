Robert Rile Allensworth, 56, passed away 10:45 pm, Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born March 21, 1965 in Alton, he was the son of Hubert and Sharon (Prather) Allensworth of Wood River.
Rob had worked as a machinist for the Oliin Corporation for over 30 years after graduating from Ranken Technical College. He loved his family; enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting and hanging out with his friends in his garage.
In addition to his parents, surviving are a son, Jordan Rile Allensworth of Wood River; brother, Richard Allensworth of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; sister, Patricia Robien of East Alton; nieces, Alexis Allensworth, Kennedi Robien; nephew, Connor Robien; aunts, Shirley Brown of Owensboro, KY, Patricia Buchanan of Phoenix, AZ, Ruth Allensworth of Alton, Vera Prather of Murphysboro; uncles, Arthur Wayne Allensworth in Missouri and LeRoy Sinks of Alton; and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be from 3-7 pm, Friday, September 3 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held beginning at 1 pm on Saturday, September 4 at the Wood River Moose Lodge.
Memorials may be made to the family for the benefit of the Machinist and Aero Space Workers Union Scholarship Fund.