East Alton
Robert A. Crutchley, Sr., 78, passed away, Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his residence.
Born in Hartford on October 16, 1942, he was the son of Wilson and Martha (Cook) Crutchley.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he worked as a service manager for Brockland GMC for over 40 years before retiring.
On July 8, 1967 in Rosewood Heights, he married Sue Gomer. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Kenneth (Dawn) Crutchley of East Alton; daughter, Suzie (Robert) Reveles of El Monte, CA; 12 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Sandy (Wally) Ventimiglia of Wood River.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert Crutchley; three brothers, Junior, Bill and Fred Crutchley; and three sisters, Virginia Manahan, Patricia Gray and Dorothy Hancock.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service 12 pm Wednesday, September 8 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital