Rita A. Podner, 89, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on August 28, 1932 in Alton, IL the daughter of Alfred A and Minnie (Scoggins) Jacobs. Rita married Sam Podner on May 8, 1959, and he preceded her in death June 30, 2019.
Rita was a longtime member of Meadowbrook 1st Southern Baptist Church. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is fondly remembered as a wonderful mother and will be deeply missed.
Rita is survived by her sons and a daughter-in-law, Ron Bowman of Bethalto, and Samuel "Barney" and Donna Podner of Meadowbrook; four grandchildren and their spouses, Erin and Brandon Austin, Sara and Jordan Evans, Josh Bowman, and Jacob Bowman; two great-grandchildren, Ava Austin and Hannah Evans; and many other relatives and friend.
In addition to her husband, Sam; she is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 8, 2022, from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Rev. Kevin Auten officiating.
Burial will take place in the Valhalla Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to Meadowbrook 1st Southern Baptist Church.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.