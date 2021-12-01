Rita F. Ontis, 61, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at St. Anthony Health Care in Alton.
Rita was born September 5, 1960 in Highland, IL, the daughter of Marion and Catherine (Taylor) Graham. She married Michael Ontis on February 28, 1976 in Edwardsville and he preceded her in death on April 11, 2002.
Rita's greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by a daughter, Melissa Ontis of Granite City; four siblings and their spouses, Helen and Jimmy Turner of Mississippi, Andy Graham of E. Alton, Sue Kizer of E. Alton, and John and Sherrie Graham of Eldred; two grandchildren, Nikolas Turnbaugh and Kristopher Turnbaugh; her dog, Bella; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Michael; she is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Brad; and a brother-in-law, Jim Kizer.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Funeral services will take place Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel.
Burial will take place in St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
