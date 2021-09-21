Ricky H. Pickett, 67, passed away 8:13 am, Friday, September 17, 2021 at home with his family by his side.
Born June 26, 1954 in Wood River, he was the son of Vernice (Baker) Pickett-Bland of Cottage Hills and the late Harold "Bud" Pickett.
A U.S. Army veteran, Ricky enjoyed being outdoors, camping and fishing, playing music and spending time with family.
He is survived by a son, Colten (Jessica) Pickett of Moro; daughters, Tina Martin of Bethalto, Brandy (Ronnie) Skelton of Cottage Hills, Amber Pickett of South Roxana; 10 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Pickett of Cottage Hills; and his significant other, Sue Wray of Cottage Hills.
Interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.
Memorials may be made to his family for expenses.