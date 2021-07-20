Ricky N. Herrin, 62, of East Alton passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 5:01 pm at his home.
He was born on February 3, 1959, in Jacksonville, IL the son of Nelson and Dorothy (Cox) Herrin.
Rick is survived by his parents, Nelson and Dorothy Herrin of Wood River, IL; a sister, Patti Mushill (Louie) of Bethalto; a brother, Donald Herrin (Trudy) of Wood River; and children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 22. 2021 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com