Ricky Lee Flowers, 68, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. John Mercy Medical Center in Springfield with family and friends by his side.
Born November 23, 1953 in Wood River, he was the son of Harry E. and Amanda L. (Brown).
He had served as a volunteer on the Cottage Hills Fire Department and was a member of the 3M Fire Association. He enjoyed spending time at the lake with his family and friends, fishing, playing cards, bowling and St. Louis Cardinal baseball.
Surviving are his twin sister, Vicky (Jim) Franklin of Yukon, MO as well as many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Harry Flowers, Jr., Joyce Pruitt Jacoby and Judy Easter.
Visitation will be from 3 pm until time of service at 6 pm, Wednesday, July 27 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Cremation rites will follow the service and interment will follow at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Cottage Hills Volunteer Fire Department.