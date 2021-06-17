Ricky A. Myers, 38, of Alton, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 12:23 am at Riverside Rehab and Healthcare in Alton, IL
Ricky was born on March 29, 1983 in Alton, Il the son of Perry Myers and Donna Greenwell.
He enjoyed watching The Street Outlaw Car Show, the MMA Fights and spending time with his children.
Ricky is survived by his father, Perry Myers (Jenny) of Alton, IL; mother, Donna Greenwell; children, Alexis, Eli, MaKenzie, Kelsey, and Landon Myers; and siblings, Chris Myers (Vicki) of Wisconsin, Janis Myers of Minnosota, Brian Myers (JaNeen) of Granity City, IL , Lisa Myers of Wood River, IL, Jamie Myers (Bobbie) of Alton, IL, Kayla Myers of Bethalto, IL, and Simon Myers of Cottage Hills, IL.
He is preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents
Per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made Perry Myers in care of Ricky’s childrens education.
