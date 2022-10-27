Richard W. Hancock, 82, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born March 17, 1940 in Ledford, IL, the son of Lewis E. and Madge (McDonald) Hancock. Richard married Valerie Roberts on June 9, 1962 in East Alton and she survives.
Richard was a member of Hibbard Masonic Lodge #249 in Brighton. He retired from Owens-Illinois. Richard will be remembered for his love of farming and livestock and will be deeply missed.
In addition to his wife, Valerie "Kay"; he is survived by four children and their spouses, Lewis Hancock (Debbie Schoen), Tracy and Paul Moore, Christina Berkley (Randy Wells), and Amy and Eric Scrivner; a sister, Brenda Mitchell; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents; and nine siblings.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 3:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Rev. Dr. John Dawson officiating. Masonic Rites will be provided by Hibbard Masonic Lodge #249.
Cremation will follow according to his wishes.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Valerie Hancock to be used for her charities of choice.
