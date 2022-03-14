Richard (Rick) M. Simon, 58 of Bethalto, IL passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 8:45am at his home.
He was born on July 1, 1963, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Richard J. Simon and Ellen Schulz. He married Amy L. Jordan (nee Truetzschler) in Clayton, MO on July 25, 1997.
Rick was a member of Lifebrook Church in Bethalto, IL. He enjoyed gardening and being outdoors, loved movies and history, especially anything to do with the Titanic, and cherished time with his family. “Look, we’re all here.”
He is survived by his wife, Amy Simon of Bethalto, IL; children, Ben Simon of St. Louis, MO, Emily Wisdom (Kory) of St. Louis, MO, David Jordan (Samantha) of Bethalto, IL and Nathan Simon of Bethalto, IL; grandchildren, Kali, Annie, and Clara James; mother and stepfather, Ellen and Al Julius of Wildwood, MO; siblings, Dawn Simon of Van Nuys, CA, Lance Simon of St. Louis, MO, Chris Simon of Chesapeake, VA, and Corina Hamilton (Josh) of Collinsville, IL.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard, and a daughter, Natalie Ann Simon.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 9:30am until the time of service at 12:00pm at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Dr. Steve Van Fossen officiating.
Memorials can be made to Harris House.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com