Richard Patterson

Richard K. Patterson, 89, passed away at 12:02 pm Saturday August 13, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton.
He was born on May 11, 1933, in Wood River, the son of Juel & Marion (Mitchell) Patterson.
Richard married Shirley Gaddy on September 6, 1953, at the East Alton Assembly of God Church. She preceded him in death on May 31, 2022.
He graduated from East Alton – Wood River High school in 1951 and then served his country with the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Alton VFW Post 1308 and a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge 25 AF & AM in Alton.
Richard served the community of Alton for 29 years as a Captain with the Alton Fire Department retiring in 1991.
He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Susan & Gary Allen of East Alton, a grandson and spouse, Casey & Jessica Allen of Alton, and one great grandson Eli Allen.
Cremation rites will be entrusted to Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to: The BackStoppers, Inc.
Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.kallandschaaf.com