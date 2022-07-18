Richard Morris

Richard P. "Dick" Morris, 87, passed away 11:59 pm, July 15, 2022 at his residence.
Born July 15, 1935 in South Roxana, he was the son of O.D. "Slim" and Freda (Isringhausen) Morris.
A U.S. Army veteran from 1956-59, he served two years in Germany before his discharge. He joined the City of Wood River Police Department, graduated from the F.B.I. National Academy and retired after 21 years as a sergeant. He continued working in security for McDonnell-Douglas/Boeing until retiring.
On May 12, 1962 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Worden he married Betty J. Klostermeier. She survives.
Surviving also are two sons, Kevin (Debbie) Morris of Edwardsville, Brian Morris of Shiloh; two grandchildren, Sarah (Shawn) Bland of Troy, Douglas Morris of Edwardsville; great grandson, Brooks Bland; brother-in-law, David (Raydele) Klostermeier of Rogers, Ark; and nieces, Janice Hunter and Paula Faes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother and his wife, L.L. "Mack" and Thelma "Mick" McCormick.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Saturday, July 23 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to Backstoppers of Greater St. Louis or St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.