Richard Mark Clarkson, 61, died at 2:23 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born February 19, 1960 in Alton, he was the son of Bette Anne (Seymour) Clarkson of Godfrey and the late Harold Lloyd Clarkson. Mr. Clarkson was a self-employed carpenter. He was a member of the Mississippi Valley Garden Club and the St. Louis Hosta Society. He married the former Joan Prullage in Alton on October 10, 1992. She survives. Along with his mother and wife he is survived by a brother, Harold Kenton Clarkson (Gail Hutchinson) of Jerseyville and a sister, Cinda Christine Loesch (Finley Loesch) of Godfrey. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
