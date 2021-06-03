Richard M. Orescovich, age 86, of Godfrey, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home.
He was born October 7, 1934, in Madison, IL, the son of Michael and Josephine (Richardson) Orescovich. He married Leonora Ledbetter on January 19, 1957, in Madison, IL and she preceded him in death on December 7, 2020.
Richard was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. He worked for many years as a Financial Manager at A.O. Smith.
Richard is survived by a daughter, Karen Khamee and son-in-law Mo Khamee of Grafton, IL; a son, Robert Orescovich of New Johnsonville, TN; granddaughter, Emily Blow and grandson-in-law, Randy Blow; grandson, Cyrus Khamee; three great-grandchildren, Camryn Jean Ann Rosener, Vivian Emilee Blow and Benjamin Richard Blow.
In addition to his wife, Leonora; he is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James Orescovich.
A private visitation was held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL.
A private Funeral Mass took place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Thursday, June 3, 2021, followed by burial at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary‘s Catholic Church in Alton.
