Richard M. Harner, 70, of Liberty, Missouri, kicked the can on November 13, 2021, at home. Like many of his adventures, Rich’s departure was an unexpected surprise. He was loved deeply and will be missed greatly.
Rich was born on January 19, 1951, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of Gerald and Gloria Harner. He grew up in Collinsville, Illinois, where he rode his bicycle to downtown St. Louis to watch the Gateway Arch be built. From an early age and throughout his life, he was curious and inquisitive. He was active in scouting and attained the rank of Eagle Scout early in high school. Always a hard worker, he had a job at W.T. Grant retail store, and with those earnings, he took flying lessons and obtained his pilot’s license while a teenager. In high school, he was on the track and cross country teams. He continued running competitively in college, and non-competitively into his adult life — sometimes in dress shoes, with the predictable results. He attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and St. Louis College of Pharmacy, where he was active in the fraternities Alpha Delta Chi and Phi Delta Chi, respectively.
In 1974, he married the former Linda J. Campbell (now Linda Smith). He followed in the steps of his father-in-law, Homer Campbell, as the witty pharmacist at Campbell’s Pharmacy in Alton. Rich and Linda had two daughters, whom they raised in Alton. Rich loved the Alton community and spent many years active in local politics, serving as the First Ward Alderman, and in his church, serving as Clerk of Session of First Presbyterian Church. In the late 1990s, he moved to Liberty, Missouri, where he continued to serve the community as a pharmacist. In 1998, he married Julia Mallen, with whom he had one daughter. In 2007, Rich married Joyce A. Moore, with whom he joyfully shared the rest of his life.
Rich was well-known for his welcoming demeanor, quick wit, and unique sense of humor. Over the years, he created several elaborate but harmless practical jokes. He believed in continuously growing his mind, though obviously not his hair. He always remained curious, loved learning new things, and was dedicated to the pursuit of fun. After he retired, he spent his days further developing an eclectic variety of interests and hobbies, including wood working, astronomy, Diamond T trucks, trains, mathematics, physics, practical jokes, and most recently cartography. Through these activities, he cultivated an extended network of friends and like-minded characters around the world.
Rich is survived by his beloved wife Joyce Harner, of Liberty, Missouri; her son Mike (Gina); his daughters Mary (Keith), Barbara (Ilyas), and Kathleen; grandchildren Anna, Ella, Evelyn, Henry, and Inci, all of whom he loved dearly; his brothers Kevin (LuAann) and Paul; and many cherished nieces and nephews, including Alison, Grant, and Blake. He was preceded in death by his parents and his Honda Element.
Rich never met a stranger. An informal gathering to share stories about his life was held on Sunday, November 21st in Alton, Illinois, at the Post Commons (300 Alby St., Alton, IL), from 11:00am to 2:00pm.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in Liberty, Missouri. To receive information about the celebration, please visit https://forms.gle/nc6Rmao1WRW1Ybpp8
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be shared with the American Truck Historical Society (10380 North Ambassador Dr., #101, Kansas City, MO 64153) or the Belton, Grandview and Kansas City Railroad (502 E. Walnut St., Belton, MO 64012).