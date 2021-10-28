Richard Lee Macias II, 48, died at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital. Born December 15, 1972 in Alton, he was the son of Catherine M. (Soto) Macias Beiser of Alton and the late Richard Lee Macias. He worked in hotel and restaurant management in the St. Louis area for the last 11 years. Along with his mother he is survived by his siblings, Gina Allen (Peter) of Grafton, Jesse Macias (Amanda) of Godfrey, Erica Beezley (Ray) of Goodyear, AZ, and David Beiser of Alton. Also surviving are cousins, nieces and nephews who all adored him. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Daniel J. Beiser. He had an incredible friend group that was instrumental in shaping his life. The life of the party with a great sense of humor, Ricky never knew a stranger. He loved everyone unconditionally and living in St. Louis gave him the opportunity to serve the underprivileged in the community. Rick was quick to forgive and treated everyone with dignity. He enjoyed spending time with his three dogs (Wallace, Sophia, and Skippy), music (especially the Grateful Dead), dining out, and college football. He travelled all over the country and enjoyed attending the Georgia vs. Florida football games. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Wade Dobson will officiate. A life celebration will follow at Bluff City Grill in Alton. Burial will be private at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
