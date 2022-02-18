East Alton--Richard L. Newman, 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, February 17, 2022 .
Born Dec. 13, 1946 in Alton, he was a son of Edward O. “Bud” and Frances Minnie (Crystal) Newman.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Rick served his country from 1966-1970. He worked as a machinist for a short time at McDonnell-Douglas. He worked in various print shops for a few years, and then began work for Amoco Oil in Wood River. He also served on Amoco’s volunteer Fire Department. He was an East Alton Village Trustee for several years, board chairman for the former Atlas Credit Union, and served on the East Alton Police and Fire Commission.
He married Dolores “Dori” Walsh in July of 1983, and together they owned and operated Wilshire Card & Gift Shop in East Alton. She passed away Jan. 28, 2013.
Survivors include his children, Matthew (Lori) Newman of Rosewood Heights, Amanda (John) Cavanaugh of Wood River, JoEllyn (Chris) Klepacki of Creve Coeur, MO, and Reagan (Aaron) Fiorino of Bethalto; his grandchildren Brady and Hayden Moore, Joseph and Lydia Cavanaugh, Kendall, Makenna and Camille Klepacki, and Nicholas and Elliana Fiorino; his brother and sister-in-law Dennis and Janet Newman of East Alton; and other extended family and many friends.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri.
