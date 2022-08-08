Richard Kreider

Richard "Dick" Kreider, 85, passed away at 9:14 am Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Cedarhurst assisted living in Bethalto.
He was born on November 2, 1936, in Arkansas City, Kansas. The son of Aaron and Mary (Carr) Kreider.
He married the late Eleanor "Jean" Kreider on October 2, 1964, in Centrailia Ill. She was the love of his life.
Dick loved watching the Cardinals play baseball, he also enjoyed fishing, being outdoors with his dogs, gardening, woodworking, and most of all spending time with his family and friends while reminiscing with a stag beer in his hand. Dick served in the U.S. Navy from 1954-1957. He retired from Ameren. He was the most passionate, kindest man to all that knew him.
He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Connie (Gary) Stock of Bethalto, Laura (Kent) McVey of New York City, N.Y.
and Robert "Bob" Levey of Gillespie; three grandchildren and their spouses, Nikie (Steve) Mitchell, Brenda (Audie) Martin, Chesarae (Frank) Martinez; eight great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Paije, Deyton, Timothy, Madyline, Breydon, Michael and Parker; five great-great-grandchildren, Kolten, Eleanor, Cash, Hank, and baby Mitchell; his siblings, Roy Emspon of Centrailia, Marleen (David L) Munson of Tuolumne, California, and Wendy (Ronald) Swan of Portland, Oregon.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, his beautiful wife Eleanor "Jean" Davis, and his son-in-law Gary Stock.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 4:00 pm until the Celebration of Life at 6:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL
Inurnment will take place at a later date at Rose Lawn Memory Garden in Bethalto
Memorials may be made to American Legion post 214
