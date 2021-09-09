Richard J. Peipert Jr., 65, of Godfrey, died Sunday, August 28, 2021 at 11:17 pm at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born to the late Richard “Dick”. and Yvonne “Bonnie” (Erthal) Peipert, Sr. on February 1, 1956 in Alton.
He worked as a safety inspector-ordnance at Boeing Corporation. He served as a Sergeant/E-5 in the United States Marine Corp. from October 1974 to October 1980.
Surviving are a brother, F. Scott Peipert of Charlotte, NC; a nephew, Christopher James Harley of Alton. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Greg P. Erthal.
Graveside service was held at 10;00 am, Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo with full military honors.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Gent Funeral Home in Alton was in charge of services.
He worked as a safety inspector-ordnance at Boeing Corporation. He served as a Sergeant/E-5 in the United States Marine Corp. from October 1974 to October 1980.
Surviving are a brother, F. Scott Peipert of Charlotte, NC; a nephew, Christopher James Harley of Alton. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Greg P. Erthal.
Graveside service was held at 10;00 am, Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo with full military honors.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Gent Funeral Home in Alton was in charge of services.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Richard Joseph Peipert Jr please visit our Sympathy Store.