Richard Hillman, Jr.

Richard Lee Hillman, Jr., 63, passed away December 27, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Born April 22, 1958 in Granite City, he was the son of Richard L. Hillman, Sr. and Barbara (Baseden) Hillman Jobson.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Missouri for 25 years before retiring in 2008.
He was an extreme "history buff", lover of books, a devoted Bible scholar,and avid St. Louis Blues fan.
On July 11, 1992 in Edwardsville, he married Elizabeth Carter. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Ryan Hillman of Springfield; daughters, Jessica Hillman (fiance', David Zolnachz) of Chicago, Tricia Hillman (husband, Michael Tisdale) of Springfield' and brother, Matthew Hillman (partner, David Bagot) of Kansas City, MO.
Graveside service and burial were held in Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Pastor Richard Newcom officiated.
Memorials are suggested to "The Wounded Warrior Project".
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.