Richard Alan Gust, 76, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at River Crossing of Alton (formerly Rosewood Care Center) with his family by his side.
Richard was born on November 16, 1946 in Washington, DC. He graduated Roxana High School in 1964 and was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 553.
Throughout his life, Richard enjoyed going to car races, "muscle cars", and was a huge Johnny Cash fan.
He is survived by a daughter, Traci Gust of East Alton; granddaughter, Kristen Gust of St. Louis, MO; and sister, Cynthia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dorothy Gust.
Private graveside service and burial were held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Shriner's Hospital for Children in St. Louis.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.